New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Richard Hogg

Hohokum whimsying onto PS3, PS4 and Vita in 2014

Honeyslug's Hohokum has put in a fair few appearances at games events over the years, even scooping an IGF nomination in 2011, but the particulars of its release have been a mystery until now. The Frobisher Says! dev yesterday revealed that it has teamed up with Sony's Santa Monica Studio to bring it to PlayStation 3, PS4, and Vita in 2014. It's lovely.

Hello, Meet Lola