Hohokum whimsying onto PS3, PS4 and Vita in 2014

Honeyslug's Hohokum has put in a fair few appearances at games events over the years, even scooping an IGF nomination in 2011, but the particulars of its release have been a mystery until now. The Frobisher Says! dev yesterday revealed that it has teamed up with Sony's Santa Monica Studio to bring it to PlayStation 3, PS4, and Vita in 2014. It's lovely.