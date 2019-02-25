Resident Evil Humble Bundle has nearly every game for $30
Humble Bundle and Capcom are teaming up to offer a vast majority of the main Resident Evil titles to benefit Direct Relief.
Nintendo Switch releases of Resident Evil 0 and HD Remaster introduce players to series' mysterious origins, with 4 being the pivotal turning point for RE gameplay.
Resident Evil fans will be able to play both Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil if they purchase the Resident Evil Origins Collection this January.
Capcom has announced Resident Evil HD has sold exceptionally well for Capcom and even set a record on the PlayStation Network.
Without any sense of nostalgia to back me up, I delve into Resident Evil HD Remaster and discover a new brand of horror.
The Resident Evil remakes just keep on coming as Capcom has remade a previous remake of the classic game that kicked off survival horror, Resident Evil. And, boy, is it a stinker.