Terraria gets Steam Workshop support almost a decade after launch
Players have been modding Terraria for years, but with Steam Workshop support, it'll be easier to get up to some user-created content shenanigans.
It's the end of the road for this spin-off title.
It's time to start ringing in the holiday season with a new holiday update for Terraria.
An unthinking clod might crudely describe Edge of Space as "Terraria in space" but oh, that description is now quite literally true. Terraria dev Re-Logic and Edge of Space maker HandyMan Studios have announced a crossover that'll blast bits from the earthbound craft-o-explore 'em up into space, including a cyborg version of Terrarria's boss monster Skeletron.
Hot on the heels of Terraria's Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 launch this week, publisher 505 Games today announced the delightful 2D dig 'em up is also coming to Vita. Unlike many excavation games, Terraria is also heavy on evisceration, with heaps of craftable weapons--including a machinegun made from sharks--to unleash on some honking great monsters.
The console editions of delightful dig 'em up Terraria will launch next week, publisher 505 Games announced today. "Oh, pssh, sure, a digging game, like we're not awash with Minecraft clones already" you scoff, person I imagined for rhetorical effect. Hold your tongue! The 2D Terraria, which set PC gamers swooning in 2011, is a far more action-y take on making holes in the ground, with fine weapons to craft and honking great bosses to kill.
It's no fun, having no idea if cool games are coming to your favourite platform, waiting and hoping that one day they'll be brought over. Chin up, you downtrodden consoleers, Re-logic's digging-building-crafting-killing sandbox Terraria is indeed coming to consoles too, having sold a whopping 1.6 million copies on PC. The downloadable release on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 is lined up for early 2013.