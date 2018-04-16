Terraria surfaces on Xbox 360 and PS3 next week

The console editions of delightful dig 'em up Terraria will launch next week, publisher 505 Games announced today. "Oh, pssh, sure, a digging game, like we're not awash with Minecraft clones already" you scoff, person I imagined for rhetorical effect. Hold your tongue! The 2D Terraria, which set PC gamers swooning in 2011, is a far more action-y take on making holes in the ground, with fine weapons to craft and honking great bosses to kill.