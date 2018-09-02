Michel Ancel's Ubisoft exit followed by toxic workplace allegations
Michel Ancel claims he left Ubisoft to work on an animal sanctuary project, but that may be less than the full truth according to new allegations about his exit.
Michel Ancel claims he left Ubisoft to work on an animal sanctuary project, but that may be less than the full truth according to new allegations about his exit.
Ubisoft is digging into its catalog for Blue Mammoth Games' free-to-play platform fighter.
Rayman Legends' lead designer talks how the team wrapped their heads around the console's GamePad and crafted one of the freshest 2D platformers in years.
Creator Michel Ancel got the ROM up and running, and (perhaps jokingly) intimated that he'd like to do a version for Nintendo's Switch.
Ubisoft continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary by offering Rayman Origins for free.
A new Rayman adventure is awaiting you!
Ever wonder what was supposed to happen to the Rayman 4 that never happened and wound up becoming Rayman Raving Rabbids, instead? Unseen64 has put together a documentary short to reveal the story of the numbered Rayman sequel that never came to be.
March's lineup for Xbox's Games with Gold promotion has some hard-hitting games.
Rayman Legends is #9 in our Best of 2013.
Rayman Legends will hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 25. Ubisoft announced the date today, along with word on console-exclusive features and skins.