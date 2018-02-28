Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart announced for PS5
Ratchet & Clank have jumped across dimensions and have landed on the PlayStation 5 in their next game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
As part of its ongoing Devs Play series, Double Fine and Tim Schafer welcome Insomniac's Ted Price to play the original PS2 Ratchet & Clank and discuss its creation.
It's time to meet a pair of galactic heroes all over again, but from a different perspective. Over the weekend, Shacknews had a chance to go hands-on with Ratchet & Clank at this year's PlayStation Experience.
The latest trailer for Ratchet & Clank (the game based on the movie that's based on the game) hit Paris Games Week this week, showing off more of what players can expect.
The first Ratchet and Clank movie trailer has been released. Check it out here!
Insomniac Games revealed today its upcoming Ratchet & Clank is more than just a remake. It's a re-imagining of the 2002 classic that features tons of new material.
A number of big-name actors have been announced to be lending their voices to the Ratchet & Clank feature film.
Play the classic trilogy on-the-go with this digital release
The European ratings board PEGI has given a designation to Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus for the Vita, implying a port may be planned.