Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will get Performance Mode with Day 1 patch

The wait for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is almost over. Insomniac's 3D platformer will take the plunge into the PS5 generation next week. One would expect the game to have the same options as other PS5 games, offering the player an experience in either Fidelity Mode or the 60 fps Performance Mode. While this game will have those options, the latter looks to only be available with a first day update.

Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes.



Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled! pic.twitter.com/85ecP4LDZl — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 5, 2021

On Saturday, the Insomniac Twitter account posted a quick clip of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the dazzling Performance Mode. However, the tweet states, "Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes." That means a Day 1 patch will be required for both the standard Performance Mode and the Performance Mode RT, which combines Performance Mode with Ray-Tracing. For the average PS5 user, this will hardly be a big deal. For those in more rural areas or for those who can't easily access the internet, this may be a more unfortunate turn of events, as it appears that the inability to download this patch will keep them in Fidelity Mode.

There are no other details for this Day 1 patch other than the inclusion of Performance Mode. Even the size of the patch is being kept under wraps. All that's left to do now is wait for the game to arrive. For those looking for some leisure reading in the meantime, Insomniac's James Stevenson posted a fun article on the evolution of the Ratchet & Clank series over on PlayStation.Blog.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release on June 11. We'll have a lot to say about it here at Shacknews, so be sure to come back next week for more on Insomniac's latest.