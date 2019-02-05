Six Invitational 2020: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch
Your definitive guide for watching the first major tournament in 2020 for Rainbow Six Siege esports. Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational.
Team Empire strikes back on G2 Esports, winning the 2019 Six Major and avenging their Grand Finals loss from February's Six Invitational.
Looking to collect some cosmetics to support your favorite esports team? Rainbow Six Siege is bringing some new skins to its continuing Pilot Program.
Your definitive guide for watching the second major tournament 2019 for Rainbow Six Siege esports. Here's everything you need to know.
Evil Geniuses was one round away from winning the Rainbow Six Pro League Season 9 Finals, but Team Empire fought all the way back and shocked the Milan crowd to win it all.
The Rainbow Six Siege-centric documentary is now available to view on your favorite streaming service.
G2 Esports has emerged triumphant in the Six Invitational, once again cementing themselves as the best Rainbow Six Siege team in the world. But it wasn't without some resistance from Team Empire, who helped them set a new RB6 Siege major record.
As the Rainbow Six Siege Invitational prize pool reaches $1 million, Ubisoft is also teasing new content for the game's ongoing Season 4 DLC.
The Shacknews street crew got speak with the Siege team at a pre-Gamescom press event in San Francisco.
As two new teams join the Rainbow Six Pro League for Season 8, Ubisoft has looked into the idea of revenue-sharing for the League's teams.