Project CARS 3 revs up for summer release on PC and consoles
Start your engines one more time, as Project CARS 3 approaches the starting line this summer.
Start your engines one more time, as Project CARS 3 approaches the starting line this summer.
I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Nothing else matters: not the mortgage, not the store, and not my team. For those ten seconds or less, I'm free. Here's our review of Project Cars 2.
Miss any of our live event coverage? Get caught up on every interview and reaction stream.
Slightly Mad Studios racing title is getting a sequel, and we get some insight on what's changed and what's new.
Slightly Mad Studios has released a new patch for Project Cars that will offer some big improvements to your Oculus Rift driving experience.
It's been less than two months since the original Project Cars was released, but Slightly Mad Studios is already working on the sequel.