New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Press Conference

E3 2021 press conference schedule

Following a year that COVID-19 wrecked, the ESA is attempting to bring back E3 to its former glory. Here is a rundown of all the major press conferences scheduled for E3 2021.

Hello, Meet Lola