How to watch the ShowStoppers CES 2022 livestreams

The ShowStoppers CES 2022 press conferences are on this week and here's how you can watch them.
Sam Chandler
0

The ShowStoppers CES 2022 event is happening this week and the industry is preparing to see what great new technologies and innovations are being shown. From major brands to startups, there’s always plenty to see at this event as it gives a sneak peek into what our future holds for us. If you want to tune in to the press conferences you will need to jump through a few hoops.

How to watch the ShowStoppers CES 2022 livestream

The ShowStoppers CES 2022 events are taking place over two days, on January 11 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET and on January 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Unfortunately, the event is invite-only. This means that in order to watch the livestream and unveilings of products, you must have received an invite from the organizers of the event. Furthermore, this is a press-only function, which means the general public is unable to attend or view the proceedings.

showstoppers ces 2022 press conference
There was an in-person ShowStoppers on January 5, but the attention has now turned to the January 11 & 12 press conferences.

For those that are a part of the press, you can head to the ShowStoppers site and reach out to the organizers to sign up for access. You will need to RSVP ahead of the event, which will allow you to receive confirmation as well as access to the virtual press conferences.

According to the site, the conferences will run for roughly an hour and include presentations from a handful of companies. There will also be a Q&A opportunity for press to dig a little deeper into the reveals and announcements made during the demonstrations.

If you can’t gain access to the ShowStoppers CES 2022 livestream, make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements and hottest new products from the event. You can find more information over on our CES 2022 page.

Featured image credit: Cnet.com.

