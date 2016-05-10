Postal 4: No Regerts review - Nothing but regerts
Running With Scissors has resuscitated a corpse that should've been left to decompose.
The Postal Dude has nearly 20 years of aggression to let loose, so you better stay out of his way.
The Postal Dude is back. And this time, it's personal?
According to Running with Scissors, Google has denied the Android version of Postal from being released on its Play Store on the same day Apple approves Mortal Kombat X's mobile game.