Democracy 4 impressions: Political disaster simulation evolved
Positech Games has returned with the latest edition of its political leadership simulator in Democracy 4. Check out our early impressions in national management (and failure thereof).
Positech Games' Cliff Harris is setting his horizons beyond the European and American political systems and is setting his sights on Africa for a new Democracy 3 standalone expansion.
Coming off this week's elections in the United Kingdom, Shacknews decided it was a good time to visit with Positech Games' Cliff Harris, creator of the political simulator Democracy 3. Among the topics touched on are the game's progression since its 2013 release, the complex voter, the UK elections, and what's next for the game.
There are no winners in Democracy 3, but Positech Games has released a new Social Engineering expansion for its governmental sim that includes 26 new policies and 8 new dilemmas to help keep your political career going a little bit longer.
Think you can do better than the elected officials currently in office? Well...yes, pretty much anyone can at this point. But now's your chance to prove it! Positech Games just released the full version of Democracy 3, bringing functioning government to PC, Mac, and Linux.
Pre-orders have now opened for Gratuitous Tank Battles, packing instant access to a playable beta build and a Steam key when it eventually launches. GTB is Positech's follow-up of sorts to Gratuitous Space Battles, with a tower defense twist.
Gratuitous Space Battles developer Positech Games has revealed its next title, an alternate history tank battle RTS/Tower Defense mash-up dubbed Gratuitous Tank Battles.