Democracy 3 gets new Social Engineering expansion

There are no winners in Democracy 3, but Positech Games has released a new Social Engineering expansion for its governmental sim that includes 26 new policies and 8 new dilemmas to help keep your political career going a little bit longer.

Democracy 3 brings functioning government to PC, Mac, and Linux

Think you can do better than the elected officials currently in office? Well...yes, pretty much anyone can at this point. But now's your chance to prove it! Positech Games just released the full version of Democracy 3, bringing functioning government to PC, Mac, and Linux.

Gratuitous Tank Battles set for PC, Mac

Gratuitous Space Battles developer Positech Games has revealed its next title, an alternate history tank battle RTS/Tower Defense mash-up dubbed Gratuitous Tank Battles.

