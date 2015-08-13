Monaco 2 returns to co-op heisting after almost a decade
It's been almost 10 years, but the sequel to Monaco: What's Yours is Mine is finally in development.
Pocketwatch Games, the studio behind Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine, has significantly overhauled its next game. Formerly going under the codename 'Armada,' the game is now called Tooth and Tail and this RTS comes with a completely overhauled art style.
Creator Andy Schatz is ready to bid a fond farewell to his beloved heist game, Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine. The game's final update is being deployed today and it's appropriately titled 'Fin.'
Pocketwatch games, the studio behind Monaco, has announced that its next project is a real-time strategy game with a focus on making the mechanics work with a dual-analog gamepad. It's code-named "Armada."
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine is getting a free update that cuts out some of the more cumbersome portions of the game's lengthy campaign, while also adding some new campaign PvP stages, mechanics, and leaderboards.
The new Monaco update accompanying the game's Steam launch adds a zombie mode, an origin stories mini-campaign, and a new playable character called "the Blonde."
Monaco is coming to Linux on October 21, along with "a ton of free/new content."
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine developer Andy Schatz dropped into a Reddit thread and noted a displeasure in sales for the Xbox Live Arcade version of the game.
The level editor for Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine has exited its beta phase and is now available for both PC and Mac for free.
