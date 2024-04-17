Monaco 2 creator on seeing his 20-year vision through Andy Schatz talks to us about crafting the sequel to Monaco ten years later.

It’s been more than ten years since Pocketwatch released Monaco, a strategic heist game, and the studio has finally followed it up with a sequel. During a recent conversation, we spoke with Pocketwatch Founder Andy Schatz to learn more about the process of crafting the sequel and bring his original vision to life.

Andy Schatz spoke with Shacknews’ Greg Burke in a recent interview where the two discussed the work behind Monaco 2, the upcoming sequel to Pocketwatch’s stealth game. During the interview, Schatz talks about what he and the team learned from the first Monaco, released in 2013, and how they used it to improve the sequel. He also shares that Monaco 2 fulfills the original vision he had for the game two decades ago.

