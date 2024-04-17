New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monaco 2 creator on seeing his 20-year vision through

Andy Schatz talks to us about crafting the sequel to Monaco ten years later.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s been more than ten years since Pocketwatch released Monaco, a strategic heist game, and the studio has finally followed it up with a sequel. During a recent conversation, we spoke with Pocketwatch Founder Andy Schatz to learn more about the process of crafting the sequel and bring his original vision to life.

Andy Schatz spoke with Shacknews’ Greg Burke in a recent interview where the two discussed the work behind Monaco 2, the upcoming sequel to Pocketwatch’s stealth game. During the interview, Schatz talks about what he and the team learned from the first Monaco, released in 2013, and how they used it to improve the sequel. He also shares that Monaco 2 fulfills the original vision he had for the game two decades ago.

It’s a point we mention in our preview for the upcoming heist game. If you’re a Monaco fan chomping at the bit for nuggets of information about the sequel, be sure to watch the entire interview. You should also subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube for more insightful discussions with developers.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

