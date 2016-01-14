Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Feastivus event live now
Celebrate a Feastivus for the 'reast' of us with the latest holiday-themed event in the world of Plants vs. Zombies.
Celebrate a Feastivus for the 'reast' of us with the latest holiday-themed event in the world of Plants vs. Zombies.
Plants vs. Zombies has moved beyond Garden Warfare and is now about to engage in an all-out clash in Battle for Neighborville, which can be played right now.
The war between Plants and Zombies is taken to a new level now that Garden Warfare 2's beta has launched.
The latest Plants vs. Zombies 2 update will take players back into the prehistoric past, where new zombie battles and dinosaurs await.
EA has teased the upcoming reveal of Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, which will be shown at this year's E3.
Get another 48 hours of giant robot shooting action on the house.
Take on a number of new threats in the new DLC.