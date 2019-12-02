Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Feastivus event live now Celebrate a Feastivus for the 'reast' of us with the latest holiday-themed event in the world of Plants vs. Zombies.

Plants vs. Zombies fans are invited to spend some time in Neighborville as their ultimate "holiday destination" as part of the new in-game Feastivus Holiday celebration.

Players can explore a new map called Oozevoire, earn new costumes, check out Giddy Park, and wander around some new free-roam areas in a bid to check out some fun surprises here and there. It's all ripe and ready for couch co-op for some friendly fun, so load up and bring the whole family. There's plenty of new content to explore, so make sure you check out all the new goodies going around this holiday season.

New map Oozevoir lets you take part in Team Vanquish, Ops, and Mix Modes. The Z-Tech Oozevoir is one of the secret test facilities that Dr. Zomboss owns. He's testing a strange pink new glob that's helping zombies to eat pesky human breaks.

You can also find biting zombies and plants on the Festival Prize Map, just in time for Feastivus. Get to the mid point and you can unlock the Super Rare Abominable Chomper. You'll also eventually be rewarded with the Legendary Feastivus Master costume for Engineer as you reach 100% completion. Grab the Legendary Inspiration Elf costume for Engineer as well, and plenty of other fun, festive items.

Lastly, you can head to the snow-filled Giddy Park to check out a fun holiday spread with gift-shaped balloons, sparkling lights, and even a rocket-powered RV. Sounds like there's a lot going on this year in Plants vs. Zombies. Be sure to share what you experience in the game with us!