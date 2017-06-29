Pikmin Bloom is Nintendo's next mobile game with Niantic
Developed by Niantic, Pikmin Bloom looks to capitalize on the mechanics that made Pokemon GO a smash hit.
Developed by Niantic, Pikmin Bloom looks to capitalize on the mechanics that made Pokemon GO a smash hit.
The creator of Mario and countless other amazing Nintendo franchises would like to take his talents to video content production. Miyamoto-san provided details about the company's plans at the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today.
The creator of Donkey Kong and other Nintendo classics tries filmmaking for the first time, with a new production based around the Pikmin characters.
The long-awaited Pikmin sequel for Wii is still in the works, Miyamoto confirmed at E3 today. However, it's now being planned as one of the first Wii U games.
You have seen the news that Captain Olimar of Pikmin fame will be brawling away with the rest of the Smash Bros. crew. It's a great addition to...