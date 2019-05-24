Command & Conquer Remastered Collection impressions: Hell Marching in 4K
EA and Petroglyph have written a high-resolution love letter to the first two games in the franchise. I think they may love us, too. Our impressions.
It looks like progress on Conan Unconquered is ahead of schedule, as the publishers have just announced that the game will launch earlier than expected—one day earlier, to be precise.
Petroglyph is breaking new ground with Conan Unconquered, the first real-time strategy game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian.
Grey Goo takes players back to the classic era of real-time strategy games, featuring diverse factions and thoughtful gameplay. We test our skills to see if we can win control of the galaxy.
After a woefully slow start, Petroglyph Games has cancelled its crowdfunding drive for Victory. The studio founded by Westwood veterans was looking for $700,000 to make the free-to-play game it described as what you'd get "if World of Tanks, StarCraft and League of Legends had a baby," but after ten days only had $29,471 in pledges.
Petroglyph has announced a Kickstarter project for Victory, a strategy game that mixes gameplay elements from games like World of Tanks, StarCraft, and League of Legends.
Petroglyph Games, with its pedigree in RTS games, is teasing a new World War II title called Victory. It has already launched a Twitter feed and Facebook page for the game, and is parsing out trivia about the war revolving around tank warfare.
Petroglyph has officially confirmed it is no longer involved with End of Nations, and has laid off 19 people as a result.
Between the indefinite delay of the open beta of MMORTS End of Nations and reported layoffs at developer Petroglyph, publisher Trion Worlds has taken the troubled title under its wing and will continue to develop the game in-house.
Petroglyph, the developer behind End of Nations, has reportedly laid off approximately 30 employees, just a week after the company announced the game's open beta was delayed indefinitely.