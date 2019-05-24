Petroglyph concedes defeat in Victory Kickstarter

After a woefully slow start, Petroglyph Games has cancelled its crowdfunding drive for Victory. The studio founded by Westwood veterans was looking for $700,000 to make the free-to-play game it described as what you'd get "if World of Tanks, StarCraft and League of Legends had a baby," but after ten days only had $29,471 in pledges.