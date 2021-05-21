Prison Architect: Second Chances expansion gets June release date
Jail isn't all about punishment, as Prison Architect's next expansion, Second Chances, hopes to prove.
Jail isn't all about punishment, as Prison Architect's next expansion, Second Chances, hopes to prove.
Empire of Sin's first paid expansion has been announced for later this year and will dive farther into the financial side of mob life.
In Crusader Kings 3's upcoming Royal Court expansion, players will have a chance to express their regal standing for the good of their kingdom.