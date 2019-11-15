Path of Exile Mobile announced, promises uncompromised gameplay
As Grinding Gear Games prepares to bring Path of Exile to mobile devices, they promised the game will be uncompromised by usual mobile and free-to-play trends.
As Grinding Gear Games prepares to bring Path of Exile to mobile devices, they promised the game will be uncompromised by usual mobile and free-to-play trends.
Path of Exile will introduce a brand new endgame story in December with the release of its 3.9.0 expansion, Conquerors of the Atlas.
Path of Exile is looking into the future, as ExileCon saw a first look at a brand new sequel.