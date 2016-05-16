New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Painkiller Series

Painkiller Hell & Damnation curses consoles in April

PCnauts have been merrily murdering monsters in Painkiller Hell & Damnation since Halloween, but the consoleers were left hanging until today. Publisher Nordic Games today announced the fast-paced FPS remake will hit Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on April 5 at the budget price of $29.99.

Painkiller Hell & Damnation coming from NecroVisioN dev

The Painkiller series is all but dead in our hearts thanks to a string of third-rate sequels and expansions, but Painkiller Hell & Damnation hopes to stir up interest again. It's jumping to Unreal Engine 3, and also a third-person perspective.

Hello, Meet Lola