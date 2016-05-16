New Painkiller announced by publisher Prime Matter
The Painkiller series is coming back, thanks to new publisher Prime Matter and developer Saber Interactive.
The Painkiller series is coming back, thanks to new publisher Prime Matter and developer Saber Interactive.
Koch Media is diving farther into game publishing with a new label called Prime Matter, which already has a dozen games under its umbrella.
People Can Fly, the studio behind Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and more, have revealed they're back!
PCnauts have been merrily murdering monsters in Painkiller Hell & Damnation since Halloween, but the consoleers were left hanging until today. Publisher Nordic Games today announced the fast-paced FPS remake will hit Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on April 5 at the budget price of $29.99.
Painkiller Hell & Damnation is coming to PC on Halloween, along a spiffy Collector's Edition. The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions--and a scaled back PC version for the squeamish--will be available on January 22.
The Painkiller series is all but dead in our hearts thanks to a string of third-rate sequels and expansions, but Painkiller Hell & Damnation hopes to stir up interest again. It's jumping to Unreal Engine 3, and also a third-person perspective.
DreamCatcher, which was acquired by Nordic Games earlier this year, will be relaunched in an attempt to resell its back-catalog and develop sequels to its "bestselling brands and licenses," such as Painkiller.