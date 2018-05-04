Squad's 50v50 tactical FPS action has moved over 3 million copies
Offworld Industries took a victory lap today as its combined arms PVP shooter Squad crossed over 3 million copies sold worldwide.
The developers are building on an experience focused on 'a difficult learning curve and an intense need for cohesion, communication and teamwork.'