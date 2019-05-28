Two new G-SYNC Mini-LED 4K displays showcased at CES 2020
NVIDIA'S G-SYNC lineup continues to grow thanks to two new Mini-LED displays that were showcased during CES 2020.
NVIDIA'S G-SYNC lineup continues to grow thanks to two new Mini-LED displays that were showcased during CES 2020.
LG is set to introduce 12 new TVs in 2020, all of which will come with NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology to offer consumers a "flawless gaming experience".
Nvidia has been testing every monitor that supports Adaptive Sync Variable Refresh rates, and only 5% have performed well enough to be marked G-Sync Compatible.