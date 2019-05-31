New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Nintendo DS

Nintendo DS games coming to Wii U Virtual Console

Nintendo's Satoru Iwata says that DS games will be coming to the Wii U Virtual Console, as part of a company effort to "focus on enriching the value of the GamePad to give momentum to Wii U this year."

New game releases of November 11-17

Even without the PlayStation 4 launch, next week would bring a solid lineup of new releases, including the XCOM: Enemy Within expansion, space sim X Rebirth, the revamped Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Injustice: Gods Among Us for PC, Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, sci-fi social network sim Redshirt, and Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior. With the PS4 arriving too, oh me oh my it's a big week.

New game releases of November 4-10

Next week brings the first next-gen game, with the release of what one imagines will surely be the second-best-selling game of the year, Call of Duty: Ghosts. For whatever reason, the PS4 version is imminent, even if you can't play for some time. We're also getting Wii Sports Club, Tale of Tales' sensual Luxuria Superbia, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, the proper PC launch of State of Decay, and the very last game from Arkedo, Poof VS the Cursed Kitty.

