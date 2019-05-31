New game releases of November 4-10

Next week brings the first next-gen game, with the release of what one imagines will surely be the second-best-selling game of the year, Call of Duty: Ghosts. For whatever reason, the PS4 version is imminent, even if you can't play for some time. We're also getting Wii Sports Club, Tale of Tales' sensual Luxuria Superbia, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, the proper PC launch of State of Decay, and the very last game from Arkedo, Poof VS the Cursed Kitty.