Ni no Kuni is coming to Netflix with an anime film
An adaptation of the whimsical role-playing game is headed to the streaming platform in the near future to delight fans.
Hey, big guns? It's time you took a cue from the little guy.
The Ni no Kuni 2 Tale of a Timeless Tome DLC has its first trailer, and the content drop comes out next week.
Ni no Kuni 2 fans get Tale of a Timeless Tome DLC for free in March, with plenty of new content to keep them busy.
Play Ni no Kuni 2's Lair of the Lost Lord DLC this week, if you've actually finished the lengthy game.
There are two other forms of DLC in development and slated for Winter 2018 and early 2019.
Level-5 deliver an RPG with more of the dev team's own stamp on it, versus leaning on the Studio Ghibli influence.
There are three puzzles that you must tackle before your final challenge to earn your Kingmaker and start to rebuild your kingdom in Ni No Kuni II.
Level 5 switches the formula up a bit for their sequel to Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, and it is all for the better thus far.
Early 2018 is thick with content and this Level 5 RPG is getting out of the way of much of it.