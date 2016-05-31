Plague Inc. removed from China iOS App Store
The pandemic-based strategy game has been pulled from the App Store in China for illegal content.
Anti-vaxxers are coming to Plague Inc. after one fan started a successful petition.
The Kickstarter campaign is in its final hours and has gotten so much money, it ran out of stretch goals.
Shacker James 'jamiejme' Vaughan infects the tabletop space
Plague Inc.: Evolved arrived on Xbox One last week. To celebrate the release of this game from one of our own loyal Chatty posters, Shacknews has four codes to give away.
It's a lot easier to make up and spread a disease now, thanks to Plague Inc: Evolved's new update that tosses in Steam Workshop support.
If Plague Inc. just wasn't difficult enough, Ndemic Creations wants to fix that with a new Mega Mutation update that adds a new Mega-Brutal difficulty mode, along with some new cheats.
The recently announced PC version of Plague Inc is now available for purchase via Steam Early Access for $15. While the final release will...
Ndemic Creations is preparing an enhanced PC version of Plague Inc which has all sorts of new features, including multiplayer, a content creator, and 3D graphics.
The goal of Plague Inc is to wipe out all of mankind with a deadly disease. Apparently, the game's unique premise caught the attention of the CDC.