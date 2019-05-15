Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing 2
We are doing something different tonight, with a very special presentation of the Bizarro Wolverines.
The NCAA is examining the possibility of allowing student athletes to receive compensation for their name and likeness. May this development be the first step towards a new NCAA Football game?
The NCAA has filed suit against Electronic Arts, alleging that the publisher's settlement with student athletes would negate a legal obligation to compensate them for legal fees and other liabilities.
EA revealed yesterday in a financial call that its settlement with the NCAA cost it $40 million.
One of the co-lead counsels for the players in the class action NCAA suit against EA says nothing in the agreement prevents them from making future games.
Electronic Arts has announced that it has removed former Patriots tight end (and accused murderer) Aaron Hernandez from Madden NFL 25, and will be doing the same for his appearance in NCAA 14 via a title update.
NCAA Football 14 is getting a demo on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 tomorrow.
The payment amounts for the monopoly settlement EA reached in July have been tripled, due to a lower-than-expected number of claimants.
EA is set to pay out $27 million and swear not to renew its exclusivity agreement with the NCAA, as part of the settlement for a 2008 class-action lawsuit alleging such arrangements resulted in price-fixing.
EA Sports announced today that Robert Griffin III will appear as one of two cover athletes for NCAA Football 13. The other will be determined by a fan vote starting March 12.