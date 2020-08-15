Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing 4 It's Saturday evening in America, which means Shacknews is here to stimulate the global economy with another round of the Stimulus Games 2020!

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 9:00 PM ET with a very special Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Bizarro Wolverines Super Charity Thing 4. Tonight, I am playing that dumb NCAA 13 Dynasty Mode again, and you can help pick the charities that will benefit! Please take a look.

Folks who have played this game before know the deal, but for people new to the Bizarro Wolverines. Every time I get a turnover, or turn the ball over, we will have a trivia question. The winner of that question will be able to have me donate $20 to a charity of their choice. We will also have folks in the chat guess my final score. If you are closest without going over, I will donate $100 on your behalf to your charity of choice. If you guess my score exactly on the nose, your charity will get $200 instead.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort to spread positivity in the face of ever-increasing darkness. The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.