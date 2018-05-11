Spotify's new Car Thing brings streaming music to your older vehicle
Music streaming giant Spotify aims to expand its reach into older vehicles with an all-new hardware device known as Car Thing.
Music streaming giant Spotify aims to expand its reach into older vehicles with an all-new hardware device known as Car Thing.
The demands of music reproduction are higher than that of game audio. If listening to music matters to you, a gaming headset might not be able to cut the mustard.
What a gnarly charge!