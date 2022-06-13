Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Freestyle rapper Harry Mack joins Shacknews E6 2022 lineup with special live performance

Legendary YouTuber and freestyle rap genius Harry Mack will be kicking off our four evenings of musical performances with a very special livestream on Shacknews Twitch this Tuesday.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
4

We have less than one day until Shacknews E6 2022 begins, and we have some tremendous news. Freestyle rap genius and YouTube extraordinaire Harry Mack will be joining us on the Shacknews Twitch channel for a very special live musical performance. 

Harry Mack live on Shacknews Twitch to end E6 2022. The Show starts at 7:00 p.m. EDT!
Harry Mack will be joining Shacknews E6 2022 with a special live musical performance on Twitch.

Shacknews E6 2022 begins tomorrow Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EDT and we will close out day one of the festivities with a special performance from freestyle rap legend Harry Mack. Mack has seen tremendous growth over the past few years on his YouTube channel powered by his direct connection with fans in his Omegle Bars and Guerilla Bars video series. With over 2 million subscribers, Harry Mack is no longer under the radar, and we can't wait to see him bring his special energy to our Shacknews E6 2022 event. 

Harry Mack's live musical performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT on Shacknews Twitch to end Day 1 of E6. Head over there now to follow the channel. Be sure to keep an eye on our Shacknews E6 2022 landing page for all of the exclusive interviews, streams, and musical performances in one place.

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

