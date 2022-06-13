Freestyle rapper Harry Mack joins Shacknews E6 2022 lineup with special live performance Legendary YouTuber and freestyle rap genius Harry Mack will be kicking off our four evenings of musical performances with a very special livestream on Shacknews Twitch this Tuesday.

We have less than one day until Shacknews E6 2022 begins, and we have some tremendous news. Freestyle rap genius and YouTube extraordinaire Harry Mack will be joining us on the Shacknews Twitch channel for a very special live musical performance.

Harry Mack will be joining Shacknews E6 2022 with a special live musical performance on Twitch.

Shacknews E6 2022 begins tomorrow Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EDT and we will close out day one of the festivities with a special performance from freestyle rap legend Harry Mack. Mack has seen tremendous growth over the past few years on his YouTube channel powered by his direct connection with fans in his Omegle Bars and Guerilla Bars video series. With over 2 million subscribers, Harry Mack is no longer under the radar, and we can't wait to see him bring his special energy to our Shacknews E6 2022 event.

Harry Mack's live musical performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT on Shacknews Twitch to end Day 1 of E6. Head over there now to follow the channel. Be sure to keep an eye on our Shacknews E6 2022 landing page for all of the exclusive interviews, streams, and musical performances in one place.