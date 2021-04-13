Spotify's new Car Thing brings streaming music to your older vehicle Music streaming giant Spotify aims to expand its reach into older vehicles with an all-new hardware device known as Car Thing.

Not everyone is in a position where acquiring a new vehicle is affordable or reasonable. Others simply enjoy older vehicles for a variety of reasons. One of the drawbacks to driving an automobile that was not produced in the last five to seven years is the lack of a modern infotainment system. While your old Toyota may have an AUX jack, there is no way to simply and safely interact with a streaming music service while driving. Spotify believes it has the answer to this problem with its new hardware device called the Car Thing. The Car Thing can be added to an older vehicle and offers modern touches like an LCD display and voice controls.

While most new vehicles sold today feature naive support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, software that allows mobile phones to directly integrate with infotainment systems, Spotify says that the average vehicle on the road is eleven years old. The Car Thing will serve a market of customers who would otherwise be unable to take advantage of the creature comforts of the newest in-car technology.

The device sports a light rectangular frame that is less than five inches across. It has a dedicated touchscreen as well as a large volume knob and context-sensitive button. The Car Thing will support several mounting options, including a clip that will hang onto air conditioning vents. It has a USB type-C port for power that can run to a vehicle's integrated USB port or 12v outlet. The device can interface with the car via Bluetooth, AUX cable, or USB cable.

The Car Thing has an interface that is similar to the Spotify mobile app and makes finding your favorite tunes a snap. It also supports voice recognition via the company’s new “Hey Spotify” command. This feature allows for hands-free operation and is safer than attempting to use a mobile phone app while driving.

A Spotify Premium subscription is required to use the Car Thing. A mobile phone with cellular data or wifi access is also required for operation. This is a limited-release device so interested parties will need to join the official waiting list.