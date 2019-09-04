Moving Out packs its boxes for late April release date
Pack your stuff, because the wacky moving simulator Moving Out is ready to ship out at the end of April.
Pack your stuff, because the wacky moving simulator Moving Out is ready to ship out at the end of April.
Everyone has had a bad or memorable moving experience and SMG Studio talks to Shacknews about how those experiences helped lead to the creation of Moving Out.
What happens when the Overcooked formula gets applied to moving furniture? You get a hilarious good time from SMG Studio and DevM Games, as Shacknews goes hands-on with Moving Out at PAX West.