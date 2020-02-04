Moving Out packs its boxes for late April release date Pack your stuff, because the wacky moving simulator Moving Out is ready to ship out at the end of April.

Nothing makes moving harder than procrastination. There are boxes to pack, trucks to load, and the kind of sorting and space-making that years of Tetris should have prepared you for. So why put it all off until later? Why not just get it all over with? Team17, SMG Studio, and DevM Games feel the same way, so why keep putting off Moving Out for later when it could release the game sooner? On Tuesday, the moving simulator got an official release date, set to bring co-op shenanigans to players at the end of April.

For the unfamiliar, Moving Out is just what it sounds like. The idea is to pick up boxes and furniture and lug them over to a moving truck waiting outside. The catch is that there's a time limit in place, so teams need to get the lead out if they want to pack everything on time. There are wacky physics in place, so there's always the option to take a shortcut and plow through glass windows, chuck fragile boxes around, or cause all sorts of mayhem en route to getting the job done. Beyond that, the environments will go beyond standard homes, taking players to office buildings, hazardous factories, freeways, and even the outer reaches of space. The game is playable alone or locally with three other players.

This latest trailer reveals a few new unseen features, such as the ability to customize your character avatar. There are also several quality-of-life features being introduced, such as an adjustable user interface, dyslexia-friendly text, and various options for anyone who may find the game a little too difficult.

Shacknews went hands-on with Moving Out back at PAX West and if you like that chaotic Overcooked-style atmosphere, this should be on your radar. Moving Out will settle into PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 28.