All Stories Tagged: Mode 7 Games

Frozen Synapse out on iPad now

It's been a long time coming, but the iPad edition of turn-based tactics 'em up Frozen Synapse is finally upon us. It boasts cross-platform play which not only lets you fight people on other platforms, but lets you play your turns across other devices too.

Frozen Endzone announced, coming in 2014

Mode 7 announced Frozen Endzone today, a future-sports game that has you navigating randomly generated stadium terrain to score. It's due in 2014, with a beta likely coming this year.

