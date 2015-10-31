Fights in Tight Spaces combo system revealed by Frozen Synapse creator
Want a different kind of deck-building card game? Take a moment to learn more about Fights in Tight Spaces, a new take on the genre from the makers of Frozen Synapse.
Mode 7 has offered up a handful of free Halloween items for Frozen Cortex and that's all well and good, but on top of those treats, they've also offered a trick in the form of 'Pay 2 Lose' armor that handicaps your stats.
Mode 7's Frozen Cortex has stepped out of the Steam Early Access locker and is taking the field today with a new trailer in tow.
Football is over for this year. Or is it? Frozen Cortex has released a major new update focusing on single-player, while also aiming to exit Steam Early Access later this month.
Frozen Synapse's Red expansion is now available on iPad and Mode 7 is celebrating by offering the base game for 99 cents.
Paul Taylor from Mode 7 Games talks about the upcoming Frozen Endzone and the studio's shift from turn-based strategy to turn-based sports.
Various members of the indie gaming sector weigh in on yesterday's Xbox One reveal event.
It's been a long time coming, but the iPad edition of turn-based tactics 'em up Frozen Synapse is finally upon us. It boasts cross-platform play which not only lets you fight people on other platforms, but lets you play your turns across other devices too.
Mode 7 announced Frozen Endzone today, a future-sports game that has you navigating randomly generated stadium terrain to score. It's due in 2014, with a beta likely coming this year.