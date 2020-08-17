Fights in Tight Spaces combo system revealed by Frozen Synapse creator Want a different kind of deck-building card game? Take a moment to learn more about Fights in Tight Spaces, a new take on the genre from the makers of Frozen Synapse.

Few things are more satisfying in action movies and TV shows than when the dashing protagonist gets into a fist fight in way-too-close quarters. Daredevil practically got three seasons out of it on Netflix. So it's really cool to see Frozen Synapse creator Paul Kilduff-Taylor of Mode 7 Games fully embrace the idea in card game form. Fights in Tight Spaces is exactly what it sounds like and the fights appear to be getting even tighter, if a recent trailer is any indication.

Fights in Tight Spaces recently implemented a combo system, which rewards players for completing uninterrupted strings of attacks. Players can build up a resource meter, which allows them to unleash powerful strikes or open the door to more tactical strategies. This is in addition to new moves, which allows players more stylish ways to dispatch their many foes.

For those unfamiliar with Fights in Tight Spaces, this is a deck-building card game, only it's a little bit different than the usual Magic/Hearthstone/Runeterra fare. Instead of getting in PvP battles, this card game veers more into real-time strategy territory, tasking players with stringing together attacks in order to dispatch growing numbers of enemies in smaller and smaller spaces. The makers of Frozen Synapse and Frozen Endzone are publishing this one, while the team at Ground Shatter are working on development. You can watch Kilduff-Taylor discuss the game's combo system with Ground Shatter's James Parker in the video below.

Fights in Tight Spaces was previously featured during the Steam Game Festival back in June and looks to have grown significantly since then. There's no release date at the moment, but Mode 7 and Ground Shatter are aiming to bring this out before the end of 2020 on PC. We'll make sure to update our 2020 video game release dates calendar if we hear more.