Humble Bundle Capcom Heroic Collection includes some big compilations
The latest Humble Bundle includes Monster Hunter Rise, as well as collections for Mega Man, Street Fighter, and Ace Attorney.
After circling the drain (to put it nicely) for years, Capcom came back swinging in 2018 with Monster Hunter World, a new Mega Man and exciting new-ish games on the horizon.
Capcom's Blue Bomber returns in a set of new Nintendo Switch collections blending the best action of yesteryear with crucial modern-era enhancements.
Witness the evolution of the Blue Bomber with two editions that bring Mega Man 1-10 to the Nintendo Switch
The first two Mega Man Legacy Collections will be ready for Switch owners in the next year.
Capcom's stream kicks off this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. What does the Blue Bomber have in store for fans? Find out along with us.
Capcom's latest four-game set collects one exceptional game and three passable ones, which might not be enough for fans who got their fill of the formula years ago.
This game has it all: Mega Man, Bass, 8-bit throwbacks, and some of the worst voice acting you've ever heard.