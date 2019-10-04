Shacknews E5 - MechWarrior 5 crossplay, updates & exclusive mech
Check out our new interview with the developers behind MechWarrior 5 about what's next for the game.
Mercenaries, the latest release in the MechWarrior series, is coming to PC players as an Epic Games Store exclusive.
Special perks, loot, and in-game content arrive alongside three new special Community Editions for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries.
Piranha Games celebrated Mech_Con with the release date for the long-awaited single-player return to MechWarrior and showed off new gameplay.
We knew we'd be jumping in BattleMechs in April, but now we know exactly what day and for whom we'll be fighting.
The hype train for the latest installment from this iconic series is about to leave the station. All aboard!
MechWarrior Online will continue development as well.
MechWarrior Online will launch its official version 1.0 on September 17, Piranha has announced.
Developer Piranha Games has been releasing regular updates for MechWarrior Online since the game went into open beta in late October. But now, Shacknews has learned of three new features that will be rolling out leading up to the game's official release late this summer.