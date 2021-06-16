Shacknews E5 - MechWarrior 5 crossplay, updates & exclusive mech Check out our new interview with the developers behind MechWarrior 5 about what's next for the game.

MechWarrior 5 released back in 2019 and is the latest installment in the shooter franchise. Since its launch, developer Piranha Games has continued to support the game with new updates and content. As a part of our ongoing E5 celebration, we sat down for a chat with the developers at Piranha Games to talk about what's next for MechWarrior 5.

Our interview with Piranha Games was uploaded to our YouTube channel, but can be viewed using the embed below. During the interview, we got an insight as to how the developers are working to improve MechWarrior 5.

It’s during this interview that the developers talk about the introduction of crossplay, which will allow users to play with friends across different platforms. A highly-requested feature from the community, crossplay almost feels like a must-have component for online games in the modern era.

