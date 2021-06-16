New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews E5 - MechWarrior 5 crossplay, updates & exclusive mech

Check out our new interview with the developers behind MechWarrior 5 about what's next for the game.
Donovan Erskine
1

MechWarrior 5 released back in 2019 and is the latest installment in the shooter franchise. Since its launch, developer Piranha Games has continued to support the game with new updates and content. As a part of our ongoing E5 celebration, we sat down for a chat with the developers at Piranha Games to talk about what's next for MechWarrior 5.

Our interview with Piranha Games was uploaded to our YouTube channel, but can be viewed using the embed below. During the interview, we got an insight as to how the developers are working to improve MechWarrior 5.

It’s during this interview that the developers talk about the introduction of crossplay, which will allow users to play with friends across different platforms. A highly-requested feature from the community, crossplay almost feels like a must-have component for online games in the modern era.

The interview with the developers behind MechWarrior 5 was a part of E5 2021. If you haven’t heard, E5 is our ongoing celebration of the gaming industry and the talented people within it right here on Shacknews. If you want to see more exclusive content, be sure to follow us on Twitch and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

