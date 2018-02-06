New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Mario & Luigi Series

What the New Mario Movie Can Learn From Mario RPGs

A lot has changed since Super Mario Bros. hit theaters in 1993. One of the biggest changes is that Mario has starred in a handful of RPGs. And there are some key elements from those RPGs that makers of the upcoming Illumination Mario movie may want to borrow.

Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam review: Origami Rocks

Consistency in comedy is hard, especially in video games, but Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam still manages to tickle the funny bone with this crossover tale of two different corners of the Mario multiverse, even if the RPG gameplay itself feels like it's been Xeroxed.

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team preview: apt subtitle

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team features all the lovable qualities of its predecessors. Most importantly, the combat system is just as lively as ever, integrating platforming and timing mechanics into an accessible turn-based RPG combat system.

