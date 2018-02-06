Nintendo just filed a new Mario & Luigi series trademark
Could there be a new Mario & Luigi game on the horizon for Nintendo Switch instead of a port or remake at long last?
The team behind the acclaimed Mario & Luigi RPGs has filed for bankruptcy and will close its doors after 19 years.
A lot has changed since Super Mario Bros. hit theaters in 1993. One of the biggest changes is that Mario has starred in a handful of RPGs. And there are some key elements from those RPGs that makers of the upcoming Illumination Mario movie may want to borrow.
Consistency in comedy is hard, especially in video games, but Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam still manages to tickle the funny bone with this crossover tale of two different corners of the Mario multiverse, even if the RPG gameplay itself feels like it's been Xeroxed.
Mario and Luigi joining forces with Paper Mario should already be enough of a power boost, but Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam will also support Amiibo, which should add a little something else extra to the next RPG entry to the series.
Nintendo appears to have one more bundle up its sleeve for this holiday season: a special edition 3DS XL with Mario & Luigi: Dream Team pre-installed, along with art of the brothers running along the system's cover.
Mario & Luigi: Dream Team ventures into the head of the less famous Mario brother. Is it a dream come true?
Mario & Luigi: Dream Team features all the lovable qualities of its predecessors. Most importantly, the combat system is just as lively as ever, integrating platforming and timing mechanics into an accessible turn-based RPG combat system.
Nintendo announced a new Mario & Luigi game today. Mario & Luigi: Dream Team will release this summer.