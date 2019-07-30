Madden NFL 20 update - MUT playcalling cooldowns and stat-altering cosmetics cause controversy
The Super Bowl week update for Madden 20 brings a drastic change to playcalling and the introduction of gameplay-altering cosmetics.
The Super Bowl week update for Madden 20 brings a drastic change to playcalling and the introduction of gameplay-altering cosmetics.
Today's episode of the ShackStream returns to Madden NFL 20 to commemorate a wild Week 1 in the real-life NFL.
EA is trying to make Madden NFL 20 a little bit better with a brand-new, fast-paced elimination series called Superstar KO mode.
For a limited time, Madden players can download the GOAT in MUT for free on Twitch Prime. Find out more about Jim Brown's MUT debut.
Once the crown jewel of the EA Sports catalog, Madden NFL 20 seemingly revels in its reputation as recycled garbage and belongs in a bin.