Apple announces Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip at WWDC 2023 keynote
Apple's latest desktop computer features its most powerful chip yet, as well as a wealth of new and upgraded features.
Apple's new $6,000 Mac Pro can double as a professional computer and an extremely expensive cheese grater. Take your pick.
The Mac Pro's new MPX expansion module will ensure your shiny new (and expensive) computer is up to snuff.
Apple showed off the capabilities of the new Mac Pro by running Logic with 1,000 audio tracks and VSTs active all at once.
Apple has announced the new Mac Pro, showcasing a return to the demands of power-oriented PC users looking for unprecedented customization.
