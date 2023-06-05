Apple announces Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip at WWDC 2023 keynote Apple's latest desktop computer features its most powerful chip yet, as well as a wealth of new and upgraded features.

With Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote going live today, the company showed off many of its latest products, including new generations of major computer products. That included a new Mac Pro. This new desktop computer features some of Apple’s latest technology to bring what should be the most powerful Mac product yet. Between a new M2 Ultra chip from Apple Silicon and many other new and upgraded features, the new Mac Pro will be available for orders starting at $6,999 USD next week.

The new Mac Pro featuring the M2 Ultra chip was announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, 2023. The main major feature of the new Mac Pro is said to be the new M2 Ultra chip. The chip is said to make the Mac Pro up to three times faster than the most recent Intel-based Mac Pro.

Apple announces Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip starting at $6,999 at #WWDC23. pic.twitter.com/2VRgExkGti — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 5, 2023

The Mac Pro will also feature a wealth of features and ports that include some of today’s latest and most popular technology, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two HDMI ports, and 8 Thunderbolt 4 ports. With everything under the hood, the Mac Pro is said to be able to support up to six Pro Display XDRs.

Apple slapped a date of release on the Mac Pro as well. Starting next week, customers will be able to order the new Mac Pro at a starting price of $6,999. It’s quite a hefty price to be sure, but this is Apple’s new powerhouse of a desktop computer. Stay tuned for more details on pre-orders and more information.

