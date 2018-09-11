ESRB is introducing new In-Game Purchase label to ratings
Now, game labels will feature whether the title in question features in-game purchases as a feature to warn potential buyers.
Now, game labels will feature whether the title in question features in-game purchases as a feature to warn potential buyers.
This loot box workshop was full of enlightening information, to say the least.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley has announced a bill intended to ban loot boxes and microtransactions in "games played by minors."
Legal trouble could be in the company's future.
Menat will read you your fortune for new goodies.