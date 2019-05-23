Lone Echo 2 gets summer launch window at Oculus Gaming Showcase
There hasn't been a lot of information about Lone Echo 2 since it missed its 2020 estimate, but there's a new update from today's Oculus Gaming Showcase.
There hasn't been a lot of information about Lone Echo 2 since it missed its 2020 estimate, but there's a new update from today's Oculus Gaming Showcase.
We speak with Ready at Dawn about the follow up to one of the best VR experiences available, Lone Echo 2.
This immersive new adventure looks promising.