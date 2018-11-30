Limited-time App Store free games include Monument Valley 2, Lara Croft GO
In an effort to help their users shelter in place, Apple is offering a handful of App Store games for free, including Monument Valley 2 and Lara Croft GO.
In an effort to help their users shelter in place, Apple is offering a handful of App Store games for free, including Monument Valley 2 and Lara Croft GO.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
The mobile tomb raider game is now available on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita with cross-buy.
Lara Croft GO is getting a new content update tomorrow, adding 26 new levels free of charge. To celebrate, Square Enix is dropping the price for the holiday weekend.
Square Enix Montreal is back for an encore to its surprising mobile hit from last year. Does Lara Croft GO follow in the footsteps of Agent 47's 2014 outing? Our review.
Square Enix has released Lara Croft Go on iOS, Android, and Windows Phone today.
Square Enix has announced the release date for its upcoming mobile game based on the Tomb Raider franchise, Lara Croft Go.
Based around the same board game style as Hitman Go, Lara Croft Go is Square Enix’s next dash into the premium mobile gaming world. Completely controlled by the swipe of your finger, the simplicity of the Go series translates well into the Tomb Raider world.
During their E3 Press Conference, Square Enix announced a new game to their mobile series, Lara Croft Go.