All Stories Tagged: Konami Computer Entertainment Tokyo

Pro Evolution Soccer 2012 to get two demos

Konami has announced that PES 2012 will receive the double-demo treatment: one demo later this week based on a preview code and one in mid-September based on a near final version of the game.

