Tim Sweeney calls out poor tech and gaming industry practices at DICE 2020 keynote
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney kicked off DICE 2020 with a whole bunch of real talk for the gaming and tech industries.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney kicked off DICE 2020 with a whole bunch of real talk for the gaming and tech industries.
It's that time again, when Apple fans gather around their Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs to see if Tim Cook will wow them with new innovative products. Here's what to expect.
Tennocon 2019 is happening right now in Canada, check out the festivities on their Twitch live stream here.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg awkwardly laughed at the company's poor privacy track record at the F8 2019 day one keynote.
LG will take the stage at CES 2019 to deliver its latest keynote address, and users can watch the keynote stream right here.
The head honcho of the world's largest company weighed in on privacy at this year's International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners.