Apple fans were delighted, and maybe a little confused, when the tech giant revealed that it had a new event coming on November 10, 2020. Aptly titled ‘One More Thing’, the event is a bit of a confusing thing for many. With the new iPhones revealed and already out, as well as the next generation of iPads out with the world, what more could Apple have to talk about?

What to expect from Apple’s One More Thing Special event

With Apple already having revealed quite a bit this year, it might seem weird that the tech manufacturer is holding yet another special event this year. However, there is still tech for the company to talk about.

New Macs will probably be the spotlight item during the next Apple Special event.

Macs with ARM processors

The most probable thing we’ll see coming out of this Apple Special event is the full reveal and release announcement of Macs with ARM processors. This is the next step in the evolution of the Mac line-up, and one that Tim Cook announced the company would be pushing to release before the end of the year way back in June at WWDC.

If Apple announces the release date of these Macs during this event, then we’ll probably see them available for sale before the end of the year, making 2020 a big year for new Apple devices.

AirPods Studio

When Apple unveiled the original AirPods, many weren’t quite sure what to think. Now that the world has gone more and more wireless, and the AirPods have seen massive success, rumors about work on a pair of over-ear headphones have been making the rounds on websites like Macrumors. While it’s entirely possible we won’t see anything about AirPods Studio anytime soon, this would be a good time to tease the headphones, or even unveil more information about them.

AirTags

Does anyone remember when Tile firsts popped up? Offering a wireless way to keep track of things like your wallet, keys, and other devices, Tile is a nifty product with a lot of uses. That’s why it would make a lot of sense to see Apple trying to create a product that emulates the same features. While information on AirTags has been pretty hard to come by, it would be cool to see Apple breaking the rumors down and revealing more info about this new device.

This event would also be a good time to showcase Apple TV and Apple TV+ content.

New Apple TV and new Apple TV+ shows

With the previous events we didn’t see much information on Apple TV or even Apple TV+, the company’s subscription TV plan. With the One More Thing event, we could possibly see news of a new Apple TV device, especially since the last one is getting up in age now. We could also possibly see reveals for new Apple TV+ shows, which Apple has been kind of quiet on since it’s last big announcements earlier in the year.

Apple AR/VR

While it’s unlikely, we’d love to see and hear more about Apple’s AR and VR efforts during this event. With new VR devices like the Oculus Quest 2 becoming readily available, it’s the perfect time for Apple to step up and get in the game. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Apple’s efforts in this field, though it would be cool to see a tech giant like Apple stepping up and releasing something new in the field.

Of course, Apple could throw a big curve ball here and not announce or talk about any of the things that we’re expecting. That’s unlikely, but hey, it is Apple. We’ll be keeping an eye on the event nonetheless, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Apple topic for the latest news and information.