Obsidian may be working on something that's not The Outer Worlds, Grounded, or Avowed
Recently, Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity lead Josh Sawyer revealed that he's working on his own project and it's not Avowed.
Sawyer discusses his passion for isometric RPGs and how the sequel's small team size carries on Obsidian's culture from the halcyon days of Icewind Dale.