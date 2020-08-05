Obsidian may be working on something that's not The Outer Worlds, Grounded, or Avowed Recently, Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity lead Josh Sawyer revealed that he's working on his own project and it's not Avowed.

Obsidian Entertainment has an incredible volume of iron in the fire these days. The Outer Worlds is getting DLC, Grounded has just launched in early access, and an all-new fantasy RPG is coming in the form of Avowed. With so much going on, it’s wild to think that the developer could fit any further projects into its busy schedule, but that could be the case if Studio Design Director Josh Sawyer is to be believed. He recently revealed that he’s working on his own project, and it seems to be something unannounced.

Sawyer revealed this interesting tidbit of information in a response to a Tumblr post he made on August 4, 2020 which talked about his current role at Obsidian. When it seemed Sawyer laid out that he’s taken on a much more managerial and quality control role at the studio, a fan made a comment that it was a shame Sawyer wasn’t at the helm of any of his own projects. To this Sawyer actually correcting that he is currently directing his own project at Obsidian, and it’s not Avowed.

I am directing my own project now (it's just not Avowed). — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) August 5, 2020

Sawyer’s admission is pretty noteworthy. The Obsidian Studio Design Director had a heavy hand in the development direction of Fallout: New Vegas and the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Further back, he also handled Neverwinter Nights 2 and much of the Icewind Dale series. With Sawyer having stated that his current project is not the recently announced Avowed, and the fact that it’s probably not The Outer Worlds DLC or any direct co-work on Adam Brennecke’s Grounded, it seems there’s a very real chance Sawyer is leading up another new project at Obsidian.

Of course it’s still far too early to say, but with Sawyer’s efforts on some of Obsidian Entertainment’s star projects, we’re excited to learn if the studio has something else up its sleeve outside of Avowed, The Outer Worlds, and Grounded. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we follow this story for new information and details.